Ghana’s public debt soars to GH¢761.2 billion, each Ghanaian owes around GH¢22,076

Ghana’s economic struggles have intensified, as demonstrated by the growing debt burden. On a per capita basis, each Ghanaian now effectively owes around GH¢22,076, emphasising the scale of the nation’s financial challenges. This worsening debt crisis is a key reason for Ghana’s continued engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as the country seeks to stabilise its economy.

The rising public debt, now at 75.7% of Ghana's GDP, highlights an urgent need for effective fiscal management and sustainable economic policies. As the country grapples with its growing external and domestic debt, its reliance on the ongoing IMF programme underscores the critical need for reforms. The government must act swiftly to stabilise the economy, reduce the debt burden, and restore confidence in Ghana’s financial future. Without decisive action, the nation's economic trajectory is likely to face continued challenges.