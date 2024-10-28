Joe Jackson confirmed as the new CEO of Dalex Finance

With over 20 years of experience in financial technology, Joe Jackson is well equipped to lead Dalex Finance. His extensive background in leadership and innovation will play a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic vision. As CEO, Jackson aims to promote growth, drive innovation, and enhance customer-focused initiatives, all while maintaining stringent regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Jackson’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Dalex Finance, as the firm seeks to broaden its product offerings and enhance its digital services in response to the changing needs of its clientele.

“We are excited to have Joe Jackson at the helm of Dalex Finance,” expressed David Obuamah, the Board Chairperson. “His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise financial services. With the confirmation from the Bank of Ghana, we are confident that Joe Jackson will lead Dalex Finance to new heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Myjoyonline.com, Jackson, a familiar voice on Joy Business regarding policy and market trends, expressed his commitment to guiding Dalex Finance through its next growth phase. “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at such a dynamic time in the industry,” he stated.

“I look forward to working with our talented team, our customers, and regulatory partners to drive Dalex Finance forward, ensuring that we continue to innovate responsibly while delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders,” he added in his official acceptance.