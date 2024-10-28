ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  domestic

Joe Jackson confirmed as the new CEO of Dalex Finance

Andreas Kamasah

Dalex Finance and Leasing Company Limited, a prominent player in Ghana's financial landscape, has officially welcomed Joe Jackson as its new Chief Executive Officer, following confirmation from the Bank of Ghana.

File photo: Joe Jackson
File photo: Joe Jackson

This endorsement marks an important shift in the company's leadership, effective immediately.

Recommended articles

With over 20 years of experience in financial technology, Joe Jackson is well equipped to lead Dalex Finance. His extensive background in leadership and innovation will play a crucial role in shaping the company's strategic vision. As CEO, Jackson aims to promote growth, drive innovation, and enhance customer-focused initiatives, all while maintaining stringent regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

Jackson’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Dalex Finance, as the firm seeks to broaden its product offerings and enhance its digital services in response to the changing needs of its clientele.

“We are excited to have Joe Jackson at the helm of Dalex Finance,” expressed David Obuamah, the Board Chairperson. “His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionise financial services. With the confirmation from the Bank of Ghana, we are confident that Joe Jackson will lead Dalex Finance to new heights.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Joe Jackson confirmed as the new CEO of Dalex Finance
Joe Jackson confirmed as the new CEO of Dalex Finance Pulse Ghana

In an interview with Myjoyonline.com, Jackson, a familiar voice on Joy Business regarding policy and market trends, expressed his commitment to guiding Dalex Finance through its next growth phase. “I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at such a dynamic time in the industry,” he stated.

“I look forward to working with our talented team, our customers, and regulatory partners to drive Dalex Finance forward, ensuring that we continue to innovate responsibly while delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders,” he added in his official acceptance.

With Jackson's rich experience in fintech and a commitment to customer-centric solutions, Dalex Finance is set to strengthen its reputation as a trusted provider within Ghana’s financial sector.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

IUX unveils groundbreaking project: Next Gen Trade

IUX unveils groundbreaking project: "Next Gen Trade"

Kofi Amoa-Abban, Ghanaian multi-million business owner recounts how he started with just GH¢250

Ghanaian multi-million business owner recounts how he started with GH¢250 (video)

A look at scalping: What does this short-term investment strategy involve?

A look at scalping: What does this short-term investment strategy involve?

Big boost for energy sector recovery as Ghana signs $260m facility with World Bank

Big boost for energy sector recovery as Ghana signs $260m facility with World Bank