Puma Energy Ghana launches six new shop express locations, expanding convenience shopping in Accra

Puma Energy, a prominent global energy company, is pleased to announce the opening of six new Shop Express locations across Accra. This expansion is in line with the company’s goal of meeting the evolving needs of customers by offering more convenient access to high-quality products and services. The new Shop Express stores will showcase modern designs, an expanded product range, and enhanced services, delivering the premium shopping experience that Puma Energy is renowned for.

The new Shop Express locations are as follows:

Kissehman (Christian Village Road)

Haatso (Transition Road)

Pantang (Main Pantang Road)

Ablekuma

Madina

Tema Community 22

“We’ve curated a selection of products to meet the demands of busy lives, from fresh snacks and beverages to essential household items. This expansion reflects our commitment to going beyond fuel, transforming our service stations into dynamic retail hubs that offer both convenience and high-quality services,” said Josephine Amuzu, Retail Programs Manager at Puma Energy Ghana.

“As Puma Energy continues to grow, we remain committed to investing in infrastructure and solutions that drive convenience and cater to the changing lifestyles of our customers. These Shop Express locations represent just that—a step forward in providing excellent service,” added Emmanuel Ocran, Retail Manager.

Puma Energy invites the public to experience the newly opened Shop Express stores and enjoy their exciting offerings. Visit us at our various locations to discover a new standard in convenience shopping.