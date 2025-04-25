Nyinahin Shooting: Wife of deceased shares heartbreaking account (Video)

The wife of Akwasi Lala, also known as Kushivi — the victim of the fatal shooting involving some military personnel at Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region — has broken her silence about the incident.

Speaking to the media, she recounted how she received the devastating news of her husband's death.

She revealed:

I was told that soldiers were beating my husband because of the shirt he was wearing. A few minutes later, I was informed that he had been shot because he refused to take off his trousers — he wasn’t wearing anything underneath.

She further disclosed her desperation in caring for their six children and appealed for assistance:

Yesterday, I cooked an egg and performed a brief rite to inform my children about their father’s death. There are about six of them. We now have no options because he was the only one who cared for them. I am pleading with the President and others to come to my aid — I don’t understand how this happened.

Background and Police Investigation

The tragic shooting occurred at Nyinahin on Thursday, 24th April, following a confrontation between military personnel and some local youth.

The altercation resulted in one fatality and injuries to three others.

According to a police statement, preliminary reports indicate that the incident took place when a group of youths from Nyinahin were on their way to a cemetery along the Kumasi–Bibiani Highway to bury a friend.

While en route, a military truck carrying personnel stopped upon noticing one of the mourners dressed in military camouflage.

Eyewitnesses reported that the military personnel approached the mourner and attempted to forcibly remove the uniform.

A confrontation ensued, during which a soldier allegedly shot the mourner in the head, leading to his death. The deceased was later identified as Akwasi Lala, also known as Kushivi.

The situation escalated, and in an attempt to prevent retaliation, the soldiers reportedly fired further gunshots, injuring three additional mourners.