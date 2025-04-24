A/R: Taxi driver arrested for alleged murder of 23-year-old lover at Abuakwa

A 34-year-old taxi driver, Robert Kwabena Boamah, has been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command in connection with the alleged murder of his long-time girlfriend, 23-year-old Dorothy Owusu Annor, also known as Maa Abena.

The incident occurred in Abuakwa, a suburb of Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

According to the police, the tragic event unfolded on Sunday, 21 April 2025, when Boamah reportedly picked up Dorothy from her family residence under the pretext of accompanying her to bake bread.

However, hours later, her lifeless body was discovered with multiple stab wounds near the Mighty Jesus Educational Complex in Dominase, within the Kwadaso Municipality.

Police were alerted to the scene after receiving a distress call from residents. Upon arrival, officers found Dorothy’s body lying in a pool of blood.

Investigations at the scene led to the discovery of her mobile phone and an Opel Astra taxi, registered AS 8575–Y, believed to be driven by the suspect.

The car was abandoned at the scene with the ignition key still inserted.

A manhunt was immediately launched, and on Wednesday, 24 April, police arrested Boamah at his hideout in Namong, Offinso Municipality.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly confessed to the murder and admitted to attempting suicide after committing the crime.

He was rushed to the Abuakwa Polyclinic for treatment and later discharged.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and police say investigations are still ongoing. The suspect remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned before court soon.