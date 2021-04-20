RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

GRIDCo to complete work on Pokuase power substation by July 2021

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Ghana Grid Company has given the assurance that it will complete work on the Pokuase power substation by July 2021.

Pokuase power substation

Pulse Ghana

The company said the outbreak of COVID-19 had affected the progress of work on the 580 Megawatt power station.

Private contractors working on the site initially pegged the completion at May this year but due to the latest development, residents within Pokuase and its environs will have to wait for two additional months.

The project, which is under the auspices of the Ghana-US Millennium Challenge Compact, is expected to address a system upgrade concern which is accounting for the intermittent power cuts in some parts of Accra and Kumasi.

The technical contractor of the project, Mr William Amuna, explained this to officials of the Ministry of Energy when they toured the site today, Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

