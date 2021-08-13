RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business

Ing. Essienyi take over as GRDCo new CEO

The Board of the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has confirmed Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi, as the new Chief Executive of the company.

This follows the nomination of Ing. Essienyi by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Ing. Essienyi, who is a member of the Senior Management team of GRIDCo, succeeds Ing. Jonathan Amoako-Baah, whose successful tenure as Chief Executive ended in July 2021.

Before his appointment, Ing. Essienyi was the Director of Technical Services of GRIDCo.

He has over 24 years of experience in the public sector in diverse areas such as engineering, planning, design and project management.

After working with the Volta River Authority for 12 years, Ing. Essienyi joined the Ghana Grid Company in 2008.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He is also a member of the Ghana Institution of Engineers and a product of Mfantsipim School.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

