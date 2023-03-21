The report leverages six key factors, including social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption, to rank the countries. The Sustainable Development Solutions Network oversees the report, which is released every year in honour of the International Day of Happiness on March 20.
Top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023
Happiness is an essential element of human well-being, and it is crucial for the economic and social development of any society. According to the World Happiness Report, which ranks global happiness in more than 150 countries around the world, Finland is the happiest country in the world for the sixth year in a row.
In this year's report, the top spots are dominated by Nordic countries, with Denmark coming in at number two and Iceland at number three. The report also examines the inequality of happiness and uses three measures to study it. The first measure is the happiness gap between the top and the bottom halves of the population. The report finds that people are happier living in countries where the happiness gap is smaller.
In Africa, the happiness gaps are growing, and this year's report lists the top 10 happiest countries on the continent. Mauritius takes the top spot, with a happiness score of 5.902. Algeria follows closely, with a score of 5.392. South Africa ranks third, with a score of 5.275. The other countries on the list, in order, are Congo DRC, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Gabon, Nigeria, Cameroon, and Mozambique.
Here is a list of the top 10 happiest countries in Africa in 2023, based on the World Happiness Report:
- Mauritius - 5.902
- Algeria - 5.392
- South Africa - 5.275
- Congo, Republic of - 5.267
- Guinea - 5.072
- Ivory Coast - 5.053
- Gabon - 5.035
- Nigeria - 4.981
- Cameroon - 4.973
- Mozambique - 4.954
