Meet the Ghanaian entrepreneur who has developed wireless earbuds that can translate 40 languages

Manu’s earbuds, known as Click, are not only wireless, but they can also live translate over 40 languages.

Face to Face Africa reports that the product is the world’s first truly wireless earphones that can translate that many languages.

When connected to any smartphone, Click automatically detects the language being spoken and translates it into sentences.

Customers across Europe, America and Asia are reportedly impressed with the device and are ready to make purchases.

In an interview with Keepthefaith, Manu revealed that he struggled to build his business, especially with funding.

He explained that as a black-owned business in the UK, he had to self-finance his business at the beginning.

“Like all the other ethnic minority-run businesses within the UK, I had a hard time getting the funding and financial support from banks and government-funded programmes that I needed,” he said.

Manu said he raised about $5,000,000 through crowdfunding sites and used that to start his Mymanu brand.