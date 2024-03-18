ADVERTISEMENT
MTN Ghana secures additional operational capacity to address internet disruptions

Evans Effah

Telecommunication giant MTN Ghana has taken proactive measures to address internet disruptions caused by cuts in undersea fiber optic cables.

We’ve secured additional capacity to improve internet connectivity – MTN

Since Thursday, March 14, mobile network operations have been disrupted, leaving many Ghanaians without internet connections.

In response to the situation, MTN Ghana has informed its customers that it has successfully secured additional operational capacity from its international partners.

This move aims to enhance internet connectivity and improve the data experience for customers across the country.

In a message to its valued customers, MTN Ghana expressed gratitude for their patience and understanding during the ongoing network disruptions.

The company assured customers that it is working diligently to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The latest update from MTN Ghana reassures customers that the company is exploring all options to ease the data challenges that they are currently facing. While the situation is being addressed, MTN Ghana is committed to keeping its customers informed and updated on the progress toward full restoration of services.

With this proactive approach and the assurance of additional operational capacity, MTN Ghana aims to minimize the impact of internet disruptions and provide uninterrupted connectivity to its customers across Ghana.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.

