The suspension is due to the proposed meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) to address their grievances.

Announcing the suspension of the strike, the General Secretary of the Telecom and IT Professionals Union, Israel Edem Agbegbor said they believe in the ability of the NLC to settle the issue.

“As a law-abiding organisation, we have decided to respect the letter, and so we have complied, and we have suspended our industrial action pending the hearing from the National Labour Commission (NLC) come Thursday.”

“We suspended it exactly 6 am today so all our members started work at that time. We respect NLC’s powers and what it is capable of and has the resources as far as the stakeholders particularly the Ghana Chamber of Telecom. We are sure that they will come together and bring this matter to a closure.”

Chief Executive of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications, Ken Ashigbey

The union has said salary negotiations with the management of the four subcontractors who have been engaged by Huawei Technologies Limited to maintain the technical operations of MTN, AirtelTigo, and Vodafone have not yielded fruitful results.

The strike which was intended to start of March 15, 2021, in protest of poor conditions of service.