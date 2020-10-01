Kamel Ghribi and San Raffaele Vita-Salute Hospital University Chairman Paolo Rotelli were also delighted to welcome journalist Maurizio Belpietro founder and editor of ‘La Verità’ newspaper and Vira Carbone the journalist and RAI presenter.

The International Team works tirelessly to ensure that critically ill patients from nations ravaged by conflict or who simply cannot gain access to specialist healthcare facilities in their home nations are granted admittance to lifesaving treatment based on their clinical needs regardless of ethnicity, religion or nationality. Kamel Ghribi believes in giving equal health services to the needy.