3Music Awards 2024: See full list of winners

The ceremony, which marked a triumphant return after a year-long hiatus, featured stunning performances and celebrated wins.

The event saw electrifying performances from artists such as Kwesi Amewuga, Knii Lante, Enam, Sarfo Newman, and gospel acts Nacee and Piesie Esther.

Stonebwoy, whose real name is Livingstone Etse Satekla, not only took home the coveted Artiste of the Year award but also won the Reggae/Dancehall Act of the Year. His achievements were among the many highlights of the night, which celebrated a diverse range of talents in the Ghanaian music industry.

Other notable winners included Black Sherif, who bagged the Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of the Year and Performer of the Year awards. His song “Oil in My Head” also won the Best Music Video of the Year. Olivetheboy emerged as a significant winner, taking home the EP of the Year for “Avanna EP” and the Breakthrough Act of the Year.

King Promise’s “Terminator” was awarded the Viral Song of the Year, while Sarkodie’s “Otan” won the HipHop Song of the Year.

The Gospel Song of the Year went to Nacee for “Aseda,” and Tyla’s “Water” was named the African Song of the Year.

The event also saw Amaarae being honoured as the Woman of the Year, and Lali x Lola winning the Emerging Woman of the Year.

MOG Beatz was recognised as the Producer of the Year, and Medikal took home the Digital Act of the Year award.

The 3Music Awards 2024 was not just about the glitz and glamour; it also carried a powerful message. Both award winners and presenters urged the audience and viewers to support the ongoing #StopGalamsey campaign, highlighting the urgent need for collective action against illegal mining in Ghana.

From the show-stopping performances to the well-deserved wins, the 2024 3Music Awards was a night to remember, celebrating talent, passion, and the ever-evolving Ghanaian music industry.

See full kist of winners:

• African Song of The Year – “Water” by Tyla

• Rap Performance of The Year – “5th August 7” by Lyrical Joe

• Video of the Year – “Oil In My Head” by Black Sherif

• DJ of The Year – DJ Lord

• Producer of The Year – MOG Beatz

• Emerging Woman of The Year – Lali & Lola

• Gospel Song of The Year – “Aseda” by Nacee

• EP of The Year – Avana EP by Olivetheboy

• Breakthrough Act of The Year – Olivetheboy

• Reggae/Dancehall Act of The Year – Stonebwoy

• HipHop Song of The Year – “Otan” by Sarkodie

• Woman of The Year – Amaarae

• Performer of The Year – Black Sherif (Zaama Disco)

• Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year – “Goodsin” by Olivetheboy

• Hiplife/Hip Hop Act of The Year – Black Sherif

• Best Male Vocal Performance of The Year – “I Lied” by KiDi

• Best Female Vocal Performance – “Make Me Believe” by TiTi Owusu

• Reggae/Dancehall Song of The Year – “Effiekuma Love” by Kofi Kinaata

• Gospel Act of The Year – Piesie Esther

• Next Rated Act of the Year – Beeztrap KOTM

• Digital Act of the Year – Medikal

• Viral Song of the Year – “Terminator” by King Promise

