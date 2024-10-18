4 opulent Ghanaian funerals that will remain memorable for years

While everyone will eventually face this inevitable rite of passage, some funerals stand out due to their extravagance and lasting impression. Below are four opulent Ghanaian funerals that have left an indelible mark.

1. Asantehene's Mother's Funeral

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the late mother of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was a historic event that showcased the grandeur of Ashanti tradition. Held in 2017, the ceremony attracted dignitaries, royals, and citizens from all over Ghana and beyond.

Lavish processions, traditional rites, and elaborate displays of Ashanti regalia were prominent, with the entire Ashanti kingdom coming together to celebrate the life of their Queen Mother. The scale and grandeur of the event made it one of the most unforgettable funerals in recent memory.

2. Mr. Nick Adjei Danso Abbeam’s Mother's Funeral

Another notable funeral was held for the mother of Nick Adjei Danso Abbeam, the CEO of Abbeam Group of Companies. Known for his wealth and influence, Mr. Abbeam ensured that his mother’s send-off was spectacular.

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral of Madam Abena Achiaa, who passed away on 16th March 2016, is considered one of the most expensive funerals due to the extraordinary events surrounding the ceremony.

Her body was flown by helicopter from Accra to Nkoranza North in the Bono-Ahafo region, where she was from. A convoy of expensive Land Cruisers accompanied the body to her family house, showcasing the grandeur of the event.

Madam Abena Achiaa's coffin, valued at $75,000, was an upgraded version of the gold coffin used for Michael Jackson's burial, imported from the USA and considered one of the world's most expensive. The funeral attracted friends and colleagues of Mr. Abbeam from Europe, with one of them donating a substantial $200,000.

3. Ernest Chemist’s Father's Funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Ernest Bediako Sampong, CEO of Ernest Chemist Limited, spared no expense in organising his father's funeral, which was both grand and deeply personal. The event brought together family, friends, business associates, and notable figures to honour the elder Sampong's life.

The ceremony was marked by a beautiful display of culture, wealth, and respect, reflecting the high esteem in which his father was held.

Many have rated the funeral as the Biggest ever in Kwahu. The Ghanaian millionaire’s father Married six wives and had 52 children and 154 grandchildren. Tens of his children are moguls in the Ghanaian pharmaceutical industry.

4. Despite's Mother-in-Law's Funeral

ADVERTISEMENT

Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite, known for his extravagant lifestyle, held a remarkable funeral for his mother-in-law that left a lasting impression.

The event was attended by celebrities, politicians, and high-ranking officials, and it featured a display of luxury cars, designer outfits, and lavish decorations, Despite ensured that the funeral was not just a solemn event but a celebration of life, creating memories that will be cherished for years.