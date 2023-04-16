5 top events Ghanaians uphold

Here are some top events on the calendar of Ghanaians that most uphold and troop in numbers to catch.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

The Ghana Music Awards, currently known as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) for sponsorship reasons, is an annual music awards event in Ghana established in 1999 by a local event organizer and planner company known as CharterHouse to originally and primarily celebrate the "outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of its associated industry".

Held each April, May, or June, the event is broadcast locally on GHOne TV, GTV, and/or TV3 and outside Ghana on Akwaaba Magic on satellite TV platform DStv and terrestrial TV platform GOtv.

The Ghana Music Awards[5] trophy has been awarded in different forms over the years; with the current one unveiled before the 2019 edition of the event. It consists of a Gold Star plaque with a circular hole and strings on opposite faces, mimicking a guitar.

3 Music Awards

The 3 Music Award is a Ghanaian music awards ceremony held annually since 2018 to celebrate Ghanaian music.

It was established by the 3Music Network with Media General TV3 as a broadcaster. The Multimedia group became the media rights holder in the second and subsequent editions.

The awards event has fast become one of the people's favorite events to attend in the year.

Emy Awards

The Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards are a set of awards established in 2015 to honor and celebrate eminent men exclusively.

The awards are presented annually. It is usually occasioned in the period around Father's Day.

This awards event has gradually taken shape and gone beyond just celebrating Ghanaian honorable men but men across various industries and sectors around the world

Golden Movies Awards

Golden Movies Awards is an annual award that celebrates outstanding achievements in African television and film.

The inaugural edition was held on 27 June 2015 at the State Banquet Hall, Ghana.

The award recognizes film Excellence in a variety of categories to make African films attractive enough for international appeal.

Instituted by NMJ GHANA and its African and international partners, the scheme seeks to bring together key film professionals, craftspeople, and decision-makers from across Africa, to honor, celebrate and promote the talents and accomplishments of the African Film Industry.

Unlike other Film Awards, the GMAA is not a popularity-based award but a performance-based award, and the power to determine who wins what is solely in the hands of the Grand Jury.

SWAG

The August event seeks to adjudge and celebrate sportsmen and sportswomen in various disciplines for their performances over the period.