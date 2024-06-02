Afronita and Abigail finish 3rd in BGT finals

Throughout the competition, Afronita and Abigail have been a favorite among fans and judges alike. Their journey to the finals was marked by a series of powerful performances that highlighted their unique style and cultural heritage. In the final performance, they once again demonstrated why they deserved their spot, earning a standing ovation from the audience and high praise from the judges.

Despite not taking the top prize, Afronita and Abigail’s third-place finish is a remarkable achievement, especially considering the high level of talent in this year's competition. Their success on BGT has not only elevated their careers but also brought significant attention to Ghanaian dance and culture on an international stage.

The response from Ghanaians and fans worldwide has been overwhelmingly positive. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and pride, with many praising Afronita and Abigail for their dedication and exceptional performances.

Their journey on Britain’s Got Talent has been a testament to their hard work, passion, and talent. As they return to Ghana, Afronita and Abigail are expected to continue inspiring young dancers and promoting the rich cultural heritage of their country.