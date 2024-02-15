ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment

Celebrated actor, Idris Elba meets Bawumia to discuss potential for Ghana's Creative Arts

Gideon Nicholas Day

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and celebrated British actor Idris Elba have delved into a profound dialogue about the promising future of Ghana's creative arts.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and celebrated American actor Idris Elba
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and celebrated American actor Idris Elba

The discussions, held on February,15 2024 centered on exploring opportunities to elevate the country's dynamic creative industry.

Recommended articles

During the encounter, Vice President Bawumia emphasized the need for financial inclusion within the creative arts sector, drawing attention to the challenges faced by many African artists who currently find themselves excluded from the global payments ecosystem. The dialogue aimed to address these issues and devise strategies to integrate Ghanaian creatives into the worldwide financial landscape.

One proposal emerging from the conversation is the implementation of a revolutionary system leveraging blockchain technology. This forward-thinking approach seeks to overcome barriers and ensure that artists receive rightful compensation for their work, regardless of where in the world it is commercially utilized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ghana, with its established digital payment infrastructure, is poised to take a leading role in launching this innovative system later in the year.

Vice President Bawumia expressed appreciation for Idris Elba's commitment to advancing the African creative arts economy, signaling a collaborative effort to drive positive change within the industry.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Valentine's Day: 10 perfect Nigerian songs for the Booless

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Bawumia promises to introduce digital and streaming platforms for Ghanaian artistes

Actor Lil Win

‘Those richer than you are humble, you’re not a star’ - LilWin attacks Martha Ankomah

Bernard Avle

10 Ghanaian Radio and TV Presenters with potential to become impactful MPs