Celebrated actor, Idris Elba meets Bawumia to discuss potential for Ghana's Creative Arts

During the encounter, Vice President Bawumia emphasized the need for financial inclusion within the creative arts sector, drawing attention to the challenges faced by many African artists who currently find themselves excluded from the global payments ecosystem. The dialogue aimed to address these issues and devise strategies to integrate Ghanaian creatives into the worldwide financial landscape.

One proposal emerging from the conversation is the implementation of a revolutionary system leveraging blockchain technology. This forward-thinking approach seeks to overcome barriers and ensure that artists receive rightful compensation for their work, regardless of where in the world it is commercially utilized.

Ghana, with its established digital payment infrastructure, is poised to take a leading role in launching this innovative system later in the year.