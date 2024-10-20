2024 Pulse Influencer Awards: Check out full list of winners

Now in its fourth edition, this year's event was themed "Futuristic Fashion: AI Glamour," setting the tone for a visually stunning affair. A constellation of Ghana's favourite influencers and content creators graced the red carpet, resplendent in innovative and captivating outfits, ready to be honoured for their remarkable achievements online.
The Ghanaian digital space lit up with excitement as influencers, content creators, and social media enthusiasts came together for an unforgettable night of glitz and glamour at the 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards. Held at De Icon Events Center on Saturday, October 19, 2023, the event was nothing short of spectacular, celebrating those making waves in the digital creator space.
Recommended articles
The prestigious ceremony celebrated outstanding influencers from diverse fields, including beauty, technology, lifestyle, and more. It brought together the best and brightest stars in Ghana's digital universe. It was a night filled with style, creativity, and vibrant colours that indeed highlighted the evolving influence of the online creator industry.
Hosted by Jay Fooley of 3 Music and Abena Soreno, presenter of Up and Running on Guide Radio, the evening was elevated by thrilling performances from XXX, GGG, and HHH, creating unforgettable moments. The Pulse Influencer Awards has grown into one of the most highly anticipated nights of the year, providing a platform to spotlight influential digital personalities in Ghana.
Pulse Ghana proudly recognised and awarded the exceptional talents of the evening, cementing the event's reputation as a beacon for influencers and creators alike.
Check out the full list of 2024 Pulse Influencer Awards winners below
CATEGORIES WINNERS
TikTok Influencer of the Year ——— Demzy Baye
YouTube Influencer of the Year ———Endurance Grand
X Influencer of the Year ———Scanty
Tech Influencer of the Year ———Philip Okoampah Kwaning
Sports Influencer of the Year ———Owuraku Ampofo
Podcast Influencer of the Year ———Staybyplan Podcast
Most Influential Actor of the Year ———Nana Yaw Addae
Media & Blogger Influencer of the Year ———Sika Official
LinkedIn Influencer of the Year ———Martin King Arthur (Kofi Kinaata)
Lifestyle Influencer of the Year ———Princess Burland
Instagram Influencer of the Year ———Afronita
Dance Influencer of the Year ———Afronita
Comedy Influencer of the Year ———Made in Ghana
Arts & Photography Influencer of the Year ———Enil Art
Snapchat Influencer of the Year ———Selthebomb
Next Gen Influencer of the Year ———Rosey Owosu Konadu
Music Influencer of the Year ———Black Sherif
Food Influencer of the Year ———Chef Abbys
Fashion Influencer of the Year ———Wesley Kesse
Facebook Influencer of the Year ———Twin Diaries
Business / Entrepreneur Influencer of the Year ———Aba Dope
Most Innovative Influencer of the Year ———Kojo Junior