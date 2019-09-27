This list looks at the Ghanaian celebrities who made headlines for welcoming children this year, 2019.

1.Nana Ama Mcbrown

After an ordeal in search of a child, which lasted close to two decades, the Kumawood actress welcomed her first child this year. The baby has been named

2.Naa Ashorkor

The Ghanaian media personality keeps a low profile, especial when it comes to her first family. The Joy FM welcomed her first child in 2017, a son she hasn’t ever shown off. In July 2019, Naa Ashorkor surprised her fans again, by announcing the birth of her second son.

3.Chantelle Asante

The bubbly TV personality, producer and actress got married to Rev. Kevin Adu, a pastor at the Mantle of Fire Ministries International at Racecourse near in August 2018. In 2019 June, Chantelle announced the birth of her first child.

4.Stonebwoy

The Bhim President and his wife Dr Louisa Setakla welcomed their second child this year. The baby boy has been delivered on his birthday in 2019, therefore, the baby boy has been named after him. Livingstone Setakla Jnr.

5.Becca

The Ghanaian singer with her Nigerian husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel, welcomed their first child this year in February, A daughter the couple haven’t shown off yet to the public.

6.Kafui Danku

The Ghanaian actress and her Canadian husband, Mr Fitcher, welcomed their second child together this year. Kafui shared the news with her fans in September, revealing the baby boy’s name as Tristan.

7.Strongman

Shortly after the rumour of his girlfriend’s pregnancy, the Ghanaian rapper posted a photo of himself carrying a baby girl to announce that he is now a father. The baby has been named “Simona Lawreshia Osei”

Did we miss any Ghanaian celebrity who gave us a baby this year?