A Plus Defends Kwame Nkrumah, criticises NAPO for downplaying his legacy

Pulse Ghana

During his speech on 8 July 2024 in Kumasi, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, argued that Nkrumah's presidency was not exceptional, claiming that since Ghana gained independence in 1957, no leader has done more for the nation's progress and security than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

These remarks sparked strong criticism and backlash against the NPP's vice-presidential candidate for his controversial comments about Ghana's founding father, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many individuals, including celebrities, joined in the criticism, highlighting Kwame Nkrumah's significant accomplishments.

Kwame A Plus Pulse Ghana

In response to these events, a video emerged featuring Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent NPP member, expressing his admiration for Kwame Nkrumah's government and its unparalleled achievements.

"I believe in Kwame Nkrumah although I am a U.P member. You can say it till the next day. I believe in Nkrumah. You see, they did a lot of propaganda, and looking at how Ghanaians are behaving today, we needed Nkrumah at that time.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

"You can hang me, I still stand by what I am saying. Everything that Kwame Nkrumah did for this country, he was over 200 years ahead of his peers and time. I know where the criticisms will come from but that is me. I am not a young man anymore. I am going to be 64 years old, I have done my analysis, and my studies and he is a great man. No doubt about it," he retorted.

A Plus, in agreement with Kennedy Agyapong, reinforced his sentiment by sharing the video on his Facebook page, captioning it, "Kwame Nkrumah never dies!"