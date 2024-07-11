ADVERTISEMENT
A Plus Defends Kwame Nkrumah, criticises NAPO for downplaying his legacy

Dorcas Agambila

Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, strongly believes that Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was the most influential leader in Ghana's history.

This belief is in response to comments made by some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party, particularly vice-presidential candidate Mathew Opoku Prempeh, who suggested that Nkrumah's achievements are insignificant compared to those of the current Akufo-Addo administration.

During his speech on 8 July 2024 in Kumasi, Mathew Opoku Prempeh, also known as NAPO, argued that Nkrumah's presidency was not exceptional, claiming that since Ghana gained independence in 1957, no leader has done more for the nation's progress and security than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

These remarks sparked strong criticism and backlash against the NPP's vice-presidential candidate for his controversial comments about Ghana's founding father, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Many individuals, including celebrities, joined in the criticism, highlighting Kwame Nkrumah's significant accomplishments.

In response to these events, a video emerged featuring Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent NPP member, expressing his admiration for Kwame Nkrumah's government and its unparalleled achievements.

"I believe in Kwame Nkrumah although I am a U.P member. You can say it till the next day. I believe in Nkrumah. You see, they did a lot of propaganda, and looking at how Ghanaians are behaving today, we needed Nkrumah at that time.

"You can hang me, I still stand by what I am saying. Everything that Kwame Nkrumah did for this country, he was over 200 years ahead of his peers and time. I know where the criticisms will come from but that is me. I am not a young man anymore. I am going to be 64 years old, I have done my analysis, and my studies and he is a great man. No doubt about it," he retorted.

A Plus, in agreement with Kennedy Agyapong, reinforced his sentiment by sharing the video on his Facebook page, captioning it, "Kwame Nkrumah never dies!"

He also criticised the aggressive tactics of the current government in their 'Break the 8' campaign.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

