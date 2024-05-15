A Plus apologises to businessman as he loses GHC10m defamation suit against him

According to the legal documents, the lawsuit focused on derogatory comments by A Plus that allegedly smeared Zein’s reputation.

Pulse Ghana

"Dear Hassan Abu Zein, I am writing to express my sincerest apologies for any harm caused by my comments about you. It has come to my attention that these comments were based on lies and misinformation spread by Stanley, your jealous friend. He is a dangerous guy. Very!!!

"It may interest you to know that I've spent my adult life, fighting for the voiceless, underprivileged persons, especially women and children, and minority groups. However, I must admit that I was misinformed on this particular matter. I am grateful to you for the opportunity to apologize to bring finality to the matter.

“I deeply regret any distress or damage these false statements may have caused you and your reputation. It was never my intention to propagate falsehoods or tarnish your name in any way,” part of A Plus' post stated.

He continued, “I understand the seriousness of defamation and the impact it can have on individuals and their livelihoods. As a people-centered person, I take full responsibility for my actions and assure you that I will take appropriate measures to rectify this situation.

“Please accept my heartfelt apologies. I am committed to setting the record straight and ensuring that the truth is known. If there is anything I can do to make amends, please do not hesitate to let me know.”

The court documents indicate that Zein demanded various remedies, including a declaration of defamation, general damages of GH¢10 million, and an order for A Plus to withdraw the defamatory comments using the same dissemination method.

Additionally, Zein required a public apology from A Plus within seven days on the same platform where the defamation took place.

He also pursued a perpetual injunction to stop further defamation against his status as the International Human Rights Commission Ambassador at large.

The legal proceedings, unfolding in the High Court in Accra, saw a new development when A Plus, through his lawyers, chose to settle the dispute outside court. This led to a mutual resolution organized by both parties.

On January 22, 2024, A Plus and Zein agreed on a settlement, which Justice Kwasi Adjenim-Boateng later confirmed as a consent judgment on January 29, 2024.

