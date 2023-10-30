Akrobeto bags International Award nomination in category with Trevor Noah, Ebuka and others

Akrobeto has been nominated in the TV Presenter of the Year category with South African-American TV star, Trevor Noah, and famed Nigerian TV presenter Ebuka Uchuendo known for hosting the BBN reality show for years.

e1dbd4ea-7c45-41fe-9f49-30e2850bafcc

The category is seen as one of the most competitive categories for the awards scheme, considering the weight, appeal and influence of the others in the category.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Others nominated in the category are Bassem Youssef from Egypt, Dingindaba Buyoya from Zambia and Cheick Yvhane from Ivory Coast. The My Africa Influence awards show is scheduled to happen in Abidjan on 17th December 2023.

Akrobeto's nomination has since sparked excitement among his fans. "Even his laughter is on everybody’s comedy, skits videos etc congratulations to him," a social media user wrote whilst commenting on Akrobeto's nomination.

Akrobeto has now attained GOAT status in football circles and he has done so by leveraging his talent as a comic actor to thrill a worldwide audience. The comic actor has become an internet sensation since he started hosting the Real News on UTV.

ADVERTISEMENT

He presents parody news; a burlesque that has clearly grabbed the attention of several European clubs.

Twitter/Borussia Dortmund

German clubs Dortmund and Augsburg have featured him on their Twitter pages, while Russian side Spartak Moscow used his video for their fixture announcement.

It may have started as just another comic show on TV, but Akrobeto and his Real News programme have gradually outgrown the Ghanaian audience, becoming a programme that attracts interest from global football fans.

The veteran actor himself has become a meme god, with his funny way of pronouncing the names of football teams and his waggish style of announcing match results usually circulated after every European match week.

ADVERTISEMENT

His content has also become troll materials, which netizens consistently turn to for their online banter.