I breathe better than others - Akrobeto replies critics suggesting he gets a nose job

Akrobeto, pointed out some functional benefits of his nose, jokingly claiming it allows him to "breathe more air" than the average person, thus reducing his chances of getting sick or needing oxygen support.

He humorously suggested that he would rather spend money at a local eatery or 'chop bar' than on cosmetic surgery.

"You want me to spend money on plastic surgery to reduce my nose. Me? I would rather spend the money at the chop bar.

"I breathe easily... I cannot get sick. I don't even need oxygen at the hospital. I can breathe in lots of air. My nose doesn't choke," he said.