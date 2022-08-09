Akuapem Poloo converts to Islam; here's how she announced it online

Akuapem Poloo announced her conversation on social media with photos from her shahada declaration.

Pulse Ghana

The photos see the mother of one posing with some Islamic clergies. She captioned the photo "Alhamdulillah full Muslim now 🙌🙌🙌 thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this".

The actress' post has since been attracting well wishes from her followers. "Welcome to Islam. Permit me to congratulate you at your premises together with my family and few brothers and sisters from GMSA. That Ghana Muslim Student Association. I am looking forward to hearing from you soon," an Instagrammer @achebeofficial said.

Another, @kassim_shamsuddeen said "I'm so gobsmack n overwhelmed for ur conversion into islam. May Allah forgive ur all ur sins those u know and those u have lost count off. And also may ur status be heighten n elevated. Masha Allah".

In the past years, Akuapem Poloo has been a controversial Ghanaian actress. She was sentenced after she was found guilty of posting a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on June 30, 2020.

She headed to jail on Friday, April 16, 2021, after her sentencing was announced by an Accra circuit court. The actress was convicted and jailed for 90 days in April 2021 but she secured bail after her lawyers filed for an appeal.

However, in December 2021, the High Court in Accra dismissed her appeal and sent her back to jail.

Luckily for the actress, her legal team appealed her sentencing again and the court, on Wednesday, December 15, freed her after a couple of weeks in jail as she was rather fined.

Commenting on her prison experience in a new interview, Akuapem Poloo says she is now a changed person with no friends.

Pulse Ghana

“Now my circle is very small. My time in jail has changed my life. I learned a lot of things in jail, so it has changed some things in my life. Now I don’t want to get into trouble. So, my only friends are my mother and son. For now, the people I have is my mum and my son,” she said.