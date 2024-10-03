ADVERTISEMENT
Ama Governor writes powerful letter from prison to support #FreeTheCitizens protest

Selorm Tali

From the confines of her prison cell, Ama Governor has penned a powerful letter in solidarity with the ongoing #FreeTheCitizens protest.

The protest, ignited by social media rants, comes as a call from the Ghanaian youth calling for the immediate release of Ama Governor and about 50 people arrested from a previous demonstration by the Democracy Hub against illegal mining, known as Galamsey.

Responding to the three-day #FreeTheCitizens protest, which kicked off this morning, Ama wrote a letter to the protesters. She started by saying, "Dear Comrades, when I say "Aluta!" You respond Cononua".

Ama Governor called to the BAR
Ama Governor called to the BAR Ama Governor called to the BAR Pulse Ghana

Ama, who is also a lawyer, continued her letter, noting that "Ghana has never seen a day as great as this, 3rd October 2024, when Ghana Youth, in spite of the lines of division planted to subvert the strength in our unity, chooses to pick up camaraderie in marching side-by-side to fight against the devastating effects of illegal mining (Galamsey) on the health, resources, and well-being of the Ghanaian people; demand Government accountability and free political prisoners."

In the screenshot of the letter below, Ama Governor also cited Ghana's first President, the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the globally celebrated pan-African freedom fighter, saying that his soul will be smiling down on this day.

The letter has since gone viral on social media, with netizens commending her resilience while the protest continues.

The Ghanaian social media influencer was among 53 demonstrators at the Democracy Hub protest, which the police say erupted into violent and impactful clashes at the 37 Intersection in Accra on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024.

The arrested protestors appeared in court on 24th September and have been denied bail, with their reappearance slated for 8th October.

