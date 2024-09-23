‘Are You Mad?’ – A Plus condemns violence at #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse protests

The three-day protest, which began on Saturday, 21 September 2024, saw determined demonstrators clashing with the Ghana Police Service, who worked diligently to prevent any further escalation. However, some protestors resorted to vandalising billboards and political party paraphernalia around the 37 Military Hospital intersection.

The second day saw a surge in violence as protestors defied police orders to avoid certain routes.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, A Plus strongly condemned the behaviour, arguing that it goes against the principles of democratic protest. He stressed that protestors had no right to destroy property.

“I do not support nonsense. Ghanaians should avoid participating in this protest. Let those who wish to take part do so, but I urge the rest of us not to get involved,” he said.

He further stated, “You cannot stage a protest and end up destroying other people’s property. Burning billboards and similar actions is a step too far. Are you mad? Is this the democracy you talk about?”

A Plus also noted that elections are just two months away, questioning the wisdom of violent protests at such a critical time. He warned that if the country becomes unstable, it will make it difficult to hold the elections needed to elect a new leader.

“There are only two months left for us to hold an election where John Mahama could become president. What will you do if the country becomes chaotic because of your violence during the protest? How will we hold an election?”

He also urged the police to take firm action against individuals engaging in violent acts during the protests, expressing support for the arrests made thus far.

