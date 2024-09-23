ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Are You Mad?’ – A Plus condemns violence at #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse protests

Sammy Danso Eghan

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has criticised the actions of protestors involved in the #ReOccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.

Kwame A Plus
Kwame A Plus

The protest, initially intended to be a peaceful demonstration against pressing national issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), socio-economic injustice, unemployment, poverty, and corruption, was marred by violence.

Recommended articles

The three-day protest, which began on Saturday, 21 September 2024, saw determined demonstrators clashing with the Ghana Police Service, who worked diligently to prevent any further escalation. However, some protestors resorted to vandalising billboards and political party paraphernalia around the 37 Military Hospital intersection.

The second day saw a surge in violence as protestors defied police orders to avoid certain routes.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz, A Plus strongly condemned the behaviour, arguing that it goes against the principles of democratic protest. He stressed that protestors had no right to destroy property.

ADVERTISEMENT

I do not support nonsense. Ghanaians should avoid participating in this protest. Let those who wish to take part do so, but I urge the rest of us not to get involved,” he said.

He further stated, “You cannot stage a protest and end up destroying other people’s property. Burning billboards and similar actions is a step too far. Are you mad? Is this the democracy you talk about?”

Anti-Galamsey Protests
Anti-Galamsey Protests Pulse Ghana

A Plus also noted that elections are just two months away, questioning the wisdom of violent protests at such a critical time. He warned that if the country becomes unstable, it will make it difficult to hold the elections needed to elect a new leader.

There are only two months left for us to hold an election where John Mahama could become president. What will you do if the country becomes chaotic because of your violence during the protest? How will we hold an election?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the police to take firm action against individuals engaging in violent acts during the protests, expressing support for the arrests made thus far.

The protest is expected to continue into its third day today, 23 September 2024. However, the Ghana Police are currently on a manhunt for the protest convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a prominent lawyer and social activist, who is wanted for his alleged role in inciting violence at the 37 Intersection during the protest.

Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Funny Face

Prophet reveals 'wee toffee from friend' caused Funny Face's mental crisis

Fameye

My music is no different from Asake's - Fameye addresses fan criticism of his music

Actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis

Actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis reported dead

Guru amplifies bid to win Legon SRC President election

Guru NKZ wins University of Ghana SRC Presidential elections