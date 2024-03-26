Armed officers and helicopters storm P Diddy's home over s*x trafficking investigation

Footage showed Combs' sons, Justin and King, detained outside the house in Holmby Hills. Simultaneously, officials were present at Combs' Miami residence, where his phones were reportedly seized before his planned trip to the Caribbean.

According to a source, interviews have already taken place with several individuals, including four Jane Does and one John Doe, as part of the investigation into alleged sex trafficking, domestic violence, and racketeering. More interviews are scheduled in connection with the probe by the Southern District of New York.

A spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations stated, "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." Rolling Stone reached out to Combs for comment.

Douglas Wigdor, representing Cassie Ventura and one of the Jane Doe accusers, expressed support for law enforcement's actions, stating, “We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn, representing two accusers including music producer Rodney Jones and Liza Gardner, welcomed the developments, saying, “It’s about damn time. Sometimes justice delayed is not justice denied, so long as justice ultimately arrives.”