Among his well-wishers is Nicholas Duncan-Williams – the Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry – who sent him a powerful message.

As someone Shatta Wale has always admired, the powerful minister took the opportunity to shower blessings on him and at the same time offered him a piece of advice.

“Shatta [Wale], today, I am told is your birthday and I wanted to take the opportunity from my heart and on behalf of my family and all your friends across the world to wish you a happy birthday,” he said in a video Shatta Wale shared on his Instagram page on Saturday, October 17.

“May you increase and prosper in wisdom and understanding. May you be a game-changer and wonder to your generation.”

He showered blessings on him and asked him to serve as an inspiration to his generation.

“I send you the courtesies of my goodwill and the blessing of the Lord. Once again, happy birthday. Be an inspiration to your generation. Amen.”

The “AYoo” hitmaker responded to Duncan-Williams’ message by saying: “Thank you, Papa!!! This means a lot to me.”

Watch Duncan-Williams’ birthday message to Shatta Wale below.