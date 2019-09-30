For months now, the rapper has been organizing a church service, a move which has left many wondering what Kanye is up to and in a recent interview, his wife, Kim Kardashian, said “People always ask, 'What are you worshipping?' It is a Christian service, like a musical ministry. They talk about Jesus and God.”

According to the reality star, her husband is born again. “Kanye started this to really heal himself and it was a really personal thing, and it was just friends and family, He has had an amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ” Kim added.

Living life as such, Kanye was at The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York in Jamaica, Queens, for a church service and at a point, Kanye had churchgoers on their feet as he got into his rap element and delivered a gospel freestyle, leaving them wowed.

Watch the video below.