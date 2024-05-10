The sharp-tongued Ghanaian rapper has released a new single titled 'Brag', in which he taunts about his career, growth, and success. On the track, Sarkodie claims he was doing it before Wizkid came along.
Sarkodie names Wizkid, Davido and others to claim supremacy in new 'BRAG' track
Sarkodie walked into the studio and walked out with flames by dropping a fiery track that has set social media ablaze.
He goes on to assert that by the time Davido showed up, he was already honing his skills and rap legacy, hence, none of them are his competition.
Sarkodie also references Burna Boy (Odogwu), Asake, and Black Sherif in the song to make his point. According to him, Kendrick Lamar and J Cole are his true competition, not anyone from Africa.
Going in harder with more verses, the BET award-winning rapper said he has to brag because he has been too quiet. The song has fast set a debate on social media seeing Wizkid, Davido, Asake and Black Sherif trending on Ghana's Twitter.
