A country in crisis shouldn't be buying iPhones for staff members - Bridget Otoo fumes

This expenditure has come under scrutiny, especially considering the ongoing economic challenges faced by the country.

In a passionate statement, the broadcaster lamented that at a time when the nation is struggling to meet its external debt interest payments and fulfill other financial obligations, some institutions are indulging in extravagant spending, which ultimately burdens the citizens.

“Something has to change about this country. Buying iPhones for BOST board, buying gold watches for BOG staff. A country that cannot afford paying interest on its external debts, a country in crisis shouldn’t be doing these!” Bridget Otoo fumed.

Her comments were triggered by reports that the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) had acquired 18 iPhone 13 Pro Max phones for certain staff members at a cost exceeding GH¢28 million.

In response to these reports, BOST acknowledged the purchase of the iPhones for its corporate executives in May of the previous year.

The company's statement, issued on September 30, 2023, clarified that the total cost of the phones was GHS234,000.00, grossed up for taxes at GHS285,412.16.