Castro's father denies son's death ahead of scheduled court declaration

According to reports the two, while on holiday with the Gyan brothers opted for a jet ski cruise at a resort close to the Ada estuary and they never returned jetting but their jet ski was later found with a life jacket hanging on it.

By Ghana's laws, a person who goes missing for seven are to be declared dead with Castro and Janet's death declaration expect to happen on 8th July this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Eshun, who has since the incident in 2014 refused to believe that his son is dead, has also failed to provide proof of his son’s whereabouts. In a new interview on Takoradi based Skyy Power FM, Castro’s father insisted that nothing will make his family admit his son is dead, “not even after the state had declared him so as the law demands."

Speaking on ‘The OC Showbiz’, he emphasized that though the family abides by the laws of the state, they won't hold a funeral for Castro but would also not conduct themselves in a manner that would be considered as a resistance to the laws.

“We are law-abiding people so the family will not resist the state institution from pronouncing him dead in July as demanded but will they force us to have his funeral or will they kill him when he appears after the pronouncement?” Mr Eshun quizzed.