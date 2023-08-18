'We're all victims of Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori-Atta's wagadri' - D-Black laments

He's referring to a time in 2017 when the government announced that they were removing certain taxes to help individuals and businesses. D-Black had praised them at that time for reducing and getting rid of taxes, including those on spare parts, raw materials, and petroleum.

However, on August 18, 2023, D-Black went back to that old tweet and expressed his disappointment.

He wrote, "Man, they fooled all of us with this. I wasn't the only one they fooled."

D-Black said that he and others were tricked by the government's promises to reduce and remove taxes back in 2017. He's disappointed and feels like they were deceived.

Replying to fans on claims that he had been silent on the country's current state, D- Black wrote,

"Never quiet. We in a big mess right now . And we gotta rise to make a change . Or make we move go kenya ?" he called.

D-Black joins a list of celebrities who have regretted their open support for the current government due to economic hardships.