I promise your daughter a lifetime assurance - Davido to Chioma's parents

An Instagram video captured the heartwarming moment in which Davido prostrated in front of his bride's parents during his ongoing traditional wedding in Lagos State on June 25, 2024. The event compere then asked him to beg for their daughter's hand in marriage, as is tradition.

She said, "Tell us how you are going to take care of her for record purposes, you know you have sung about it and talked about it."

As the singer lay on the ground, he highlighted his intentions for Chioma as directed, saying, "I have only two words, lifetime assurance."

His statement caused the crowd to erupt into loud cheers, and then he added, "I promise you that your daughter will be protected, respected and connected. Mummy, Daddy I love you. Everybody knows that I'm happy for this day and this is the happiest day of my life."

After Davido got on his feet, the crowd erupted in more cheers.

The lavish wedding ceremony is set to be one of the most talked about events of the year as it has attracted a mix of celebrities, dignitaries, and political figures. The union between Davido and Chioma has been graced by even the former president of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo, amongst many others.

