Diana Asamoah arrests her junior pastor for stealing GHC4k from her

Diana Asamoah could be heard saying that this was not the first time he had stolen from her.

According to Diana, Eric has been stealing from her for a long time now and each time she caught him, he apologized and she forgave him.

But this time round, Eric managed to get access to her mobile money pin and steal the whopping sum of GHC4k from her wallet.

This angered her and she decided to report him to the police.

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah has stated emphatically that the incumbent NPP administration will be in power for a very long time.

Speaking in a recent interview, she emphasized that the NPP had everything to retain power in the upcoming general elections.

She went ahead to address those hoping that NPP Would lose power to stop dreaming because it would never happen.

Diana Asamoah added that her fervent prayers for NPP would ensure their automatic victory.

She has been bashed for her statement especially considering the current power crisis the country is facing which is affecting several businesses.

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah was recently accused of receiving a house and a car from the NPP.

When questioned about the speculation that she had been gifted a house and car by the party, Diana Asamoah said such matters are private.

