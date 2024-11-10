ADVERTISEMENT
DNA test more important than naming ceremony- Don Jazzy

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Nigerian music producer and music executive Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has urged men to take combating paternity fraud more seriously.

Don-Jazzy
He advised men to conduct DNA tests on their children to confirm their true paternity.

According to him, "conducting a DNA test is more important than a naming ceremony."

Don Jazzy
Social media has since been divided over whether DNA tests are necessary, especially in light of recent cases of paternity fraud.

This advice follows a viral scandal involving Equatorial Guinea politician Baltasar Engonga, who was reportedly found with over 400 explicit videos involving various women, many of whom were married.

Don Jazzy's name calls for respect within the music industry (Instagram/Don Jazzy)
The scandal, widely discussed, allegedly involves high-profile women, including the president’s sister, his brother’s wife, the Attorney General’s wife, the wife of the director of presidential security, and even his pastor’s wife.

Ghanaian singer and rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has revealed that a woman once accused him of fathering a child who was not his.

In an interview on GHPage TV on 2 November 2024, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker explained that a DNA test later confirmed the true paternity of the child after the woman gave birth.

Guru
“Oh yeah! A lady I had intercourse with nearly pinned a pregnancy that was not mine on me. I have been through a lot in life, and maybe I survived. But I am not sure everyone can survive this same incident,” he shared.

Guru went on to advise men to consider conducting DNA tests on their children.

