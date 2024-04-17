Don Itchi's social media purge sparks speculation on future with Adom FM

Transitioning from releasing tracks to embracing a mentorship role, he dedicated himself to nurturing budding talents and championing the next wave of artists.

Around three and a half years ago, Don Itchi took the helm of "Kasahare Level," a renowned show on Adom FM. Running for over 15 years, the show serves as a launchpad for emerging rap talents, propelling many to fame, including Sarkodie, Yaa Pono, and Shatta Wale.

Don Itchi's tenure as the show's host was marked by his exceptional presentation skills, earning him widespread recognition in the media sphere. He became a prominent voice on radio and actively engaged in all Multimedia activities.

However, the recent removal of Multimedia-related content from Don Itchi's social media has left the public pondering the fate of his alliance with the conglomerate.

Speculation abounds regarding whether this action signals the end of his affiliation with Multimedia or heralds a new chapter in his career.