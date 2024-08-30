Dorcas Affo-Toffey: Jomoro MP involved in accident, daughter Fantana reacts

According to reports, the near-fatal accident took place around 5:05 a.m. Eyewitnesses recounted that Affo-Toffey’s Ford Raptor vehicle was nearly involved in a horrifying collision caused by an overtaking heavy truck.

Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey and Former President John Mahama Pulse Ghana

The accident happened when two heavy trucks attempted to overtake each other. One of the drivers, who appeared to be dozing off, lost control of the steering. To avoid a deadly crash, the driver of Affo-Toffey’s vehicle quickly veered off the road, landing in a nearby bush.

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, along with three other occupants of the Ford Raptor, were immediately rushed to the hospital. They are currently receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

A statement was released through the official social media pages of the incumbent Jomoro MP. It reads, "Jomoro Stands Strong : Heartfelt Prayers and Well-Wishes for our Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey❤️

We, the constituents of Hon. Dorcas Affo Toffey, wish to extend our deepest and most heartfelt well-wishes for a swift recovery. During this difficult time, we want her to know that she is deeply loved and cherished.

"Our prayers are with her, and we believe that the lives she has touched with her kindness and dedication will be her strength. Jomoro stands firmly behind her—God and the people of Jomoro will not let her down. #jomoromp #jomoroanyelazo"

Fantana, who is the daughter of Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, reacted to the post saying, "THANK YOU, JESUS! I am profoundly thankful to the Almighty God for sparing my life in what could have been a devastating tragedy. My heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone for your prayers and well-wishes during this challenging time."