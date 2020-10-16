The self-acclaimed Global Ambassador for the United Nations (UN), was arrested in Kumasi at the premises of Hello-FM by National Security operatives. In a peacefmonline.com report, his arrest is in connection with a fake award ceremony he organized in Kumasi.

The website detailed that 'Dr. UN' has been on the radar of the security agencies for quite some time now, after the fake award ceremony he organized in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

He was arrested after it was reported that the award scheme which was held in 2018 was fake and was later granted bail. The court subsequently issued an arrest warrant after he flouted his bail conditions.

For this reason, when news went out that Kwame Fordjour was in the studios of Hello FM, National Security operatives stormed the place to effect his arrest. According to Samson Nyamkeye, 'Dr UN' has been remanded for 14 days.

Watch how he was arrested below.