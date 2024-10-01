Edith Ward: Ex-wife of Reggie Zippy calls him out in explosive interview (WATCH)

In a controversial social media post, Reggie, known as part of the Reggie N Bollie duo from The X Factor, described himself as a “foolish father and husband.” He also claimed he was being kept from his children. However, Edith’s recent interview contradicts this, as she breaks her silence after two years.

Pained by the separation from his children, Reggie took to social media in December 2023, expressing his grief. He wrote, “As a father, as a man, I haven't been able to speak with my children throughout this year, and I keep asking myself like, what is my crime? I have tried all other ways like literally just to be able to speak with my kids and it's all like falling on deaf ears. What is my crime? I'm not a criminal. I've raised these kids for 16 years.”

However, in her interview with Caleb Nii Boye, a former EIB presenter, Edith claims that Reggie has not made any effort to contact the children. “Have you called behind the scenes? Sent a text, emailed, or made any effort ... he hasn't,” she said, highlighting that Reggie has not contacted his kids directly.

"It’s not easy to open up about this situation. Never in a million years did I imagine being thrown into the chaos of a public spectacle for the past two years while trying to heal, survive, and care for my children. During this time, I’ve faced relentless judgment and hurtful accusations not only questioning my character as a woman, but also attacking my role as a mother.

But I’ve come to realize that my silence, which I believed would shield my children, has only allowed the emotional strain to grow unchecked. It’s a burden too heavy for anyone to fully comprehend, except me, their mother living with them, nurturing them, and fighting to protect their emotional and mental well-being," she added.

Edith further explained that she has often been accused of blocking Reggie's involvement in their children’s lives. She described the pressure of being a single parent, revealing it has taken a toll on her, even resulting in two accidents.

