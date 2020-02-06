The actor’s comment comes after Kofi Adjorlolo went berserk on some film producers who owe him money. The veteran actor said that “some of the producers in Ghana here, they should respect themselves. An old man like me they call me and come and work and then they can’t pay me. About seven producers in this country they owe me monies”.

The interview went viral with several Ghanaian actors affirming Kofi Adjorlolo’s claim. However, Elikem Kumordzi has advised his colleague actors to rather go and look for day jobs, explaining that he has had the same experience too but that rather pushed him to take his tailoring serious as his day job and it has paid off.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay's mother passionately speaks on prophecy that her daughter will be kidnapped

Sharing his opinion in a video shared on his Instagram page, Elikem said "It's actually a good thing for me that producers were not paying me, I agree one hundred percent that producers don't pay ... being in that position made me realize this other talent mine" He added that "This goes to all other actors, you can't wanna do entertainment and not have a day job".

Emphasizing on his message, the father of one captioned the video "Letter to my Fellow Actors STOP complaining. leave the producers alone. find a day job. and see who they will shoot with" Watch it video below.