Fancy Gadam slams GHAMRO over shockingly low GH₵374 royalty payment

Fancy Gadam Pulse Ghana

He voiced his concern for veteran artists who rely on royalties from their work, stating that artists in Ghana do not deserve to receive such minimal amounts.

“I feel like they don't take us seriously because if they give Fancy Gadam that kind of money, what about the older artists who are doing music as their work and are waiting for royalties? It hurts. Are they trying to tell me that this is what I deserve for a whole year? I don't understand. I'm in pain right now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

ece-auto-gen

Fancy Gadam highlighted his contributions to the music industry, noting the popularity of his songs in Ghana, especially his recent album "Competition."

“I didn’t know how to put it. I just feel like the last time they sent me it was GH₵1800, so. And I don’t know why they are telling me that this year all I can get is GH₵350 when it is this year that I even worked more,” he added.

He questioned the modest amount received from GHAMRO, considering his expenses, such as VAT payments for his concerts.

ece-auto-gen

ADVERTISEMENT

The "Total Cheat" hitmaker expressed confusion over the criteria used by GHAMRO for these payments and mentioned that he is unsure about the specific period covered by this payment.