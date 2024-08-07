ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Fancy Gadam slams GHAMRO over shockingly low GH₵374 royalty payment

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Afrobeat musician Fancy Gadam has expressed his shock after receiving only GH₵374 from the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) as royalties.

Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam

Recommended articles

Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam Fancy Gadam Pulse Ghana

He voiced his concern for veteran artists who rely on royalties from their work, stating that artists in Ghana do not deserve to receive such minimal amounts.

“I feel like they don't take us seriously because if they give Fancy Gadam that kind of money, what about the older artists who are doing music as their work and are waiting for royalties? It hurts. Are they trying to tell me that this is what I deserve for a whole year? I don't understand. I'm in pain right now,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam ece-auto-gen

Fancy Gadam highlighted his contributions to the music industry, noting the popularity of his songs in Ghana, especially his recent album "Competition."

“I didn’t know how to put it. I just feel like the last time they sent me it was GH₵1800, so. And I don’t know why they are telling me that this year all I can get is GH₵350 when it is this year that I even worked more,” he added.

He questioned the modest amount received from GHAMRO, considering his expenses, such as VAT payments for his concerts.

Fancy Gadam
Fancy Gadam ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

The "Total Cheat" hitmaker expressed confusion over the criteria used by GHAMRO for these payments and mentioned that he is unsure about the specific period covered by this payment.

GHAMRO, established under Section 49 of the Copyright Law, Act 690 of 2005, and regulated under L.I. 1962 of 2010, is responsible for collecting and distributing royalties on behalf of authors, composers, and other rights holders.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Efia Odo sheds tears as she reveals how she suffered due to her absentee father (Video)

Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison

Singer R Kelly appeals sex crime convictions to US Supreme Court

Nana Addo and Mahama

Top 10 Ghanaian political campaign songs that won’t be forgotten soon

Burna Boy declares that Falz is the new African giant. [Yabaleftonline]

The fight in me died in October 2020 - Burna Boy breaks silence on protests