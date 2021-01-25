According to the Ghanaian actress, after her experience with the pastor, she's had the conviction not to go to church but stay home, pray to her God and do good to people. Fella Makafui was speaking on what happened between Cecilia Marfo and Joyce Blessing.

"The church we go to we can't tell if the pastors are telling us the truth or not because I quite had an encounter with one pastor I wouldn't want to mention his name has discouraged me," she said on UTV's United Showbiz show.

The 25-year-old continued that "so sorry to say I have realized that the church I don't want to go anymore, let me stay home and be a good person, I should just treat human being well and pray with my God because of the experience that I had with the pastor".

Passing her judgement on Cecilia Marfo snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing under the guise of delivering a prophecy to her by telling her to go back to her husband, Fella concluded that "so whatever happened we can't tell if it was appropriate at that moment or not, what if she was actually led by God to do that?"

Hear more from her in the video below.