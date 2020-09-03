Today, the actress has gone ahead to let her fans know that she will be the mother of a baby girl. This was made known after she shared videos from her baby shower which happened days ago.

Pulse.com.gh is gathering that the actress has already welcomed her baby girl but she has not directly confirmed that yet neither has her husband. rapper Medikal. Fella shared her baby shower ceremony video and wrote "Moments i won’t Trade for anything !! Thank you guys for making this day a memorable one !!!".

The private ceremony was attended by her sister, Fendy Fella and other close friends who obviously had a blast at the ceremony that had a lot to drink and eat. Watch the video below.