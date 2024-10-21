ADVERTISEMENT
'No evidence': FG panel clears Bobrisky of alleged evasion of justice

Segun Adeyemi

Despite the serious allegations, the panel's phase one report found no evidence of Bobrisky's alleged external stay or any related violations.

Very Dark Man recently calls celebrities 'disgusting' for donating money to Bobrisky [TLIG media]

The panel's report, released on Monday, October 21, confirmed that there was no evidence to support claims that Bobrisky spent part of her six-month prison sentence outside Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Dr Uju Agomoh, Executive Director of Prisoners' Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), presented the findings at the Ministry of Interior.

"The panel did not find any evidence thus far that suggested that Mr Okuneye slept outside the custodial centre during the period of his imprisonment," Agomoh stated.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Immigration 'arrests' Bobrisky during attempt to flee Nigeria

Bobrisky had been sentenced on April 12, 2024, for naira mutilation and released on August 5, 2024, after serving her term with the standard remission.

The investigation followed allegations from activist VeryDarkMan, who accused Bobrisky of spending her sentence in a lodge rather than at the Kirikiri facility, citing influence from a powerful godfather.

VeryDarkMan also released an audio recording in which Bobrisky allegedly claimed to have bribed Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) officials with ₦15 million to drop money laundering charges.

READ ALSO: Falana, Falz give Bobrisky ultimatum over defamatory claims in viral audio

In response, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, ordered a probe into the claims.

On September 30, he established an investigative panel chaired by Magdalena Ajani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, to investigate corruption and misconduct within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

