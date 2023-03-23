ADVERTISEMENT
Fred Nuamah petitions NDC over ‘Machiavellian tactic’ to prevent him from filing nomination

Dorcas Agambila

Popular actor and movie producer, Fred Nuamah has raised concerns over his inability to complete the filing of his nomination electronically for the past three days.

Fred Nuamah
Fred Nuamah

Nuamah is contesting the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s parliamentary slot for the Ayawaso West Wuogon. Constituency.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, Mr. Nuamah said “For the past 72 hours, I have not been able to complete the filing of my nomination electronically, as well as make payment for the filing. All efforts have proven fruitless”.

He said, “After May engagement of relevant personnel behind the party’s electronic platform, I found this to be another Machiavellian tactic to prevent me from successfully filing my nomination”.

He added that he has petitioned the appropriate stakeholders and hopes they will resolve the problem immediately.

“In the meantime, I have presented my Manuel requirement to the election directorate to signify my submission while I await the online rectification”, he added

Filing of nomination forms by presidential and parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) began on, Monday, March 20 to Wednesday 22, 2023.

Per the timetable of the elections issued by the party last month, aspiring presidential and parliamentary candidates were to submit their completed nomination forms between March 20 to 22 before vetting would commence on March 27 to 29.

There would also be a window for appeals on the outcome of the vetting process between March 30 to April 6 before the election on May 13.

