Fuel station compensates Fameye with GH25,000 for filling his car with water as fuel

According to Fameye, fuel that was bought to fill the tank of his 2019 Honda pilot touring was diluted with water and the action affected the engine of his vehicle.

The obviously pent up and frustrated music artiste took to Twitter to share his dilemma with the public hoping for a possible solution.

“So few days ago ,I go buy fuel for one fuel station,700 cedis,the rest is heartbreaking They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol as I’m talking to you now my car Honda pilot touring 2019 model is spoilt Spent 7k already still not working!!! What do I do?,” he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, speaking in an interview on TV3 New Day, the “Nothing I Get” revealed he was compensated GHC25,000 for damages and that although his car is back to normal and working well he is still saddened by the entire situation.

The National Petroleum Authority, the statutory Agency regulating, overseeing, and monitoring the petroleum downstream industry in Ghana has over the years warned fuel stations to desist from infusing water into their products.