Funny Face arrested after Kasoa accident (VIDEO)

In a new report, Funny Face, who was then driving his Hyundai Atos, has been arrested by the police after the incident. UTV is reporting that the actor is in custody assisting with investigations.

Funny Face Pulse Ghana

"He ended up at the police station, so I as I am speaking to right now, Funny Face is at the Kasoa Police Station assisting with investigations," the reporter said via a phone call on UTV's morning show.

ADVERTISEMENT

A close relative has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident involving Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, however, significant injuries were sustained by the victims involved.

Ebenezer, the son of Theresa, the 50-year-old mother whom Funny Face knocked down, provided an account of the aftermath in an interview with pulse.com.gh.

Theresa suffered a serious injury, with both of her knees broken in the collision. Meanwhile, the children, who are her niece and a nephew, aged 6 and 2 respectively endured head injuries as a result of the accident.