ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Funny Face arrested after Kasoa accident (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Funny Face has been locked up in police cells after he was involved in an accident.

A new report is saying that no one has died from the Funny Face accident which happened in Kasoa.
A new report is saying that no one has died from the Funny Face accident which happened in Kasoa.

Around 8 PM last night, 24th March 2023, the Ghanaian actor reportedly knocked down about 5 pedestrians whilst driving. According to reports that circulated on social media, the accident happened at Kasoa, Kakraba Junction.

Recommended articles

In a new report, Funny Face, who was then driving his Hyundai Atos, has been arrested by the police after the incident. UTV is reporting that the actor is in custody assisting with investigations.

Funny Face
Funny Face Funny Face Pulse Ghana

"He ended up at the police station, so I as I am speaking to right now, Funny Face is at the Kasoa Police Station assisting with investigations," the reporter said via a phone call on UTV's morning show.

ADVERTISEMENT

A close relative has confirmed that no fatalities resulted from the accident involving Ghanaian comedian Funny Face, however, significant injuries were sustained by the victims involved.

Ebenezer, the son of Theresa, the 50-year-old mother whom Funny Face knocked down, provided an account of the aftermath in an interview with pulse.com.gh.

Theresa suffered a serious injury, with both of her knees broken in the collision. Meanwhile, the children, who are her niece and a nephew, aged 6 and 2 respectively endured head injuries as a result of the accident.

"Theresa got both of her legs broken, "My niece, it affected the head. She had internal bleeding and a very dangerous cut on the head. And then my nephew also had a cut on his head."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wendy Shay

Ghanaian musicians who have survived ghastly road accidents

Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo

Kofi Adjorlolo unhappy Ghanaian Tv stations show Nigerian movies free of charge

Asantewaa

Asantewaa flaunts baby bump for the first time; confirms pregnancy rumours

Highlife legends George Darko

Legendary highlife musician George Darko has passed on