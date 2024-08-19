Ga Mashie orders Blakk Rasta to apologise over 'paralysed' comment about McDan

Blakk Rasta had claimed that Dr. McKorley McDan was paralysed due to omens and curses allegedly invoked by the Chiefs of Ada. The Ga Mashie leaders have labelled these claims as "gross misinformation" and "entirely unfounded."
The traditional leaders of Ga Mashie, under the authority of the Ga Traditional Council, have strongly condemned radio personality Blakk Rasta's recent remarks regarding Dr. Daniel McKorley, the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.
In a statement signed by Numo Kofi Okassa Diaka II, Wolomo of Ga Asere Traditional Area, Abese, and supported by other prominent leaders, including Numo Abbey Okanfrane Wulomo of Ga Abbetse We, Numo Naa Koloo Wolomo of La, and Numo Dede of Dede We, Teshie, the chiefs demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Blakk Rasta. They warned that failure to comply would lead to serious consequences "as nature demands."
"We, the leaders of the Gadangme land, are compelled to address the gross misinformation disseminated by Blakk Rasta to the public. His false claim that Dr. Daniel McKorley is paralysed due to omens and curses invoked by the Chiefs of Ada is entirely unfounded and unacceptable," the statement read.
The traditional leaders also refuted any suggestion that the Chiefs of Ada had celebrated Dr. McKorley's alleged condition, dismissing such claims as motivated by "self-interest and malicious intent." They emphasised that such false information is not only harmful but also divisive.
In addition to demanding an apology, the leaders reaffirmed their support for Dr McKorley, describing him as a "respected CEO and valued member of the community." They also called on state security agencies to take note of Blakk Rasta's remarks, especially considering the upcoming elections, urging them to maintain peace and stability in the region.
Meanwhile, Dr McKorley has addressed the rumours about his health in a viral video. Contrary to claims that he is paralysed or dead, McKorley appeared healthy and energetic, reassuring Ghanaians that he is in good health by God's grace.
"I just finished playing tennis this morning. I'm looking okay," McKorley said, urging Ghanaians not to worry about his health and to ignore the ongoing rumours.