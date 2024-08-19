Ga Mashie orders Blakk Rasta to apologise over 'paralysed' comment about McDan

In a statement signed by Numo Kofi Okassa Diaka II, Wolomo of Ga Asere Traditional Area, Abese, and supported by other prominent leaders, including Numo Abbey Okanfrane Wulomo of Ga Abbetse We, Numo Naa Koloo Wolomo of La, and Numo Dede of Dede We, Teshie, the chiefs demanded an immediate retraction and public apology from Blakk Rasta. They warned that failure to comply would lead to serious consequences "as nature demands."

Pulse Ghana

"We, the leaders of the Gadangme land, are compelled to address the gross misinformation disseminated by Blakk Rasta to the public. His false claim that Dr. Daniel McKorley is paralysed due to omens and curses invoked by the Chiefs of Ada is entirely unfounded and unacceptable," the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The traditional leaders also refuted any suggestion that the Chiefs of Ada had celebrated Dr. McKorley's alleged condition, dismissing such claims as motivated by "self-interest and malicious intent." They emphasised that such false information is not only harmful but also divisive.

In addition to demanding an apology, the leaders reaffirmed their support for Dr McKorley, describing him as a "respected CEO and valued member of the community." They also called on state security agencies to take note of Blakk Rasta's remarks, especially considering the upcoming elections, urging them to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, Dr McKorley has addressed the rumours about his health in a viral video. Contrary to claims that he is paralysed or dead, McKorley appeared healthy and energetic, reassuring Ghanaians that he is in good health by God's grace.