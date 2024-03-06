Ghana at 67: Here are various Ghanaian dishes from various tribes everyone should try

Ghana is divided into sixteen regions, formally it was Ten(10) regions which were Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Greater Accra, Volta, Brono Ahafo , Upper West, Upper East and the Northern region.
Ghana is a country located in the western part of Africa. It’s capital is Accra in the Greater Accra Region.
In 2019, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Ado Dankwa Akufu Ado, created new regions and each of the regions has major ethnic groups. They are Oti region (Ewes), Western North (Akan), Bono East (Akan), Ahafo (Akan, Guan), Savanna (Mole Dagbani) and North East Region (Mole Dagbani).
Each ethnic group within these regions has its unique language and staple foods, distinguishing them from one another.
Akans:
- Region: Predominantly in Ashanti.
- Language: Twi.
- Main Food: Fufu and Ampesi.
Ewes:
- Region: Mainly in the Volta region.
- Language: Ewe.
- Main Food: Akpele with Fetridetsi, Abolo.
Ga-Adangme:
- Region: Greater Accra.
- Language: Ga.
- Main Food: Ga Kenkey with pepper and fish.
Mole-Dagbani:
- Regions: Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Savanna.
- Language: Dagbani, Frafara, Wala
- Main Food: Tuo Zaafi.
Fantes:
- Region: Primarily in the Central Region.
- Language: Fanti.
- Main Food: Ɛtiw with Fanti Fanti.
Bono-Ahafo:
- Region: Known for agriculture.
- Main Food: Fufu with Nkotomire soup, Ampesi (plantain and cocoyam).
Eastern Region:
- Ethnic Groups: Akwapim, Akyem, Kwahu, Krobo, and Guans.
- Main Foods: Ampesi, Fufu, light or palm nut soup with snails.
Upper West Region:
- Location: North-western corner.
- Main Foods: TZ or Tuo Zaafi, Rice balls or Omo Tuo with groundnut soup, Tubaani, koko with koose.
These culinary and linguistic distinctions reflect the rich cultural mosaic of Ghana, adding to the nation's vibrant heritage.
