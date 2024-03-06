ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ghana at 67: Here are various Ghanaian dishes from various tribes everyone should try

Dorcas Agambila

Ghana is a country located in the western part of Africa. It’s capital is Accra in the Greater Accra Region.

food by the Various Ethnic Groups In Ghana
food by the Various Ethnic Groups In Ghana

Ghana is divided into sixteen regions, formally it was Ten(10) regions which were Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Greater Accra, Volta, Brono Ahafo , Upper West, Upper East and the Northern region.

Recommended articles

In 2019, under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Ado Dankwa Akufu Ado, created new regions and each of the regions has major ethnic groups. They are Oti region (Ewes), Western North (Akan), Bono East (Akan), Ahafo (Akan, Guan), Savanna (Mole Dagbani) and North East Region (Mole Dagbani).

The newly established regions include Oti (inhabited by Ewes), Western North (Akan), Bono East (Akan), Ahafo (Akan, Guan), Savannah (Mole-Dagbani), and North East Region (Mole-Dagbani).

Each ethnic group within these regions has its unique language and staple foods, distinguishing them from one another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akans:

  • Region: Predominantly in Ashanti.
  • Language: Twi.
  • Main Food: Fufu and Ampesi.

Ewes:

  • Region: Mainly in the Volta region.
  • Language: Ewe.
  • Main Food: Akpele with Fetridetsi, Abolo.

Ga-Adangme:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Region: Greater Accra.
  • Language: Ga.
  • Main Food: Ga Kenkey with pepper and fish.

Mole-Dagbani:

  • Regions: Northern, Upper East, Upper West, and Savanna.
  • Language: Dagbani, Frafara, Wala
  • Main Food: Tuo Zaafi.

Fantes:

  • Region: Primarily in the Central Region.
  • Language: Fanti.
  • Main Food: Ɛtiw with Fanti Fanti.
ADVERTISEMENT

Bono-Ahafo:

  • Region: Known for agriculture.
  • Main Food: Fufu with Nkotomire soup, Ampesi (plantain and cocoyam).

Eastern Region:

  • Ethnic Groups: Akwapim, Akyem, Kwahu, Krobo, and Guans.
  • Main Foods: Ampesi, Fufu, light or palm nut soup with snails.

Upper West Region:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Location: North-western corner.
  • Main Foods: TZ or Tuo Zaafi, Rice balls or Omo Tuo with groundnut soup, Tubaani, koko with koose.

These culinary and linguistic distinctions reflect the rich cultural mosaic of Ghana, adding to the nation's vibrant heritage.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Diana Asamoah

I understand God better that's why my dressing has changed - Diana Asamoah says

Michy

I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale, I found myself after we broke up – Michy

Sarkodie and Tracy are officially married

Celebrating Love: 10 most popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/ Moses Bliss]

Marie Wiseborn embraces new identity; adopts husband’s surname across social media